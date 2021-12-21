Jammu & Kashmir reports first cases of Omicron

Jammu & Kashmir reports first cases of Omicron

J&K recorded 104 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday, taking the infection tally to 3,40,036

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Dec 21 2021, 21:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2021, 21:19 ist
A health worker collects swab sample of a vendor for Covid-19 test, in wake of recent surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported its first three cases of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

“Three Omicron cases confirmed by (National Centre for Disease Control) NCDC, Delhi from a cluster in Jammu. Sample taken on 30th November. RT-PCR testing of entire locality ordered”, read a tweet by Health & Medical Education Department. “Please observe Covid Appropriate Behaviour”, it said.

J&K recorded 104 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday, taking the infection tally to 3,40,036, while one fresh fatality due to the virus was reported from the Union Territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Also read | Covishield jab protection wanes after 3 months: Lancet

India has at least 200 cases of the new Omicron variant till now, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is at least three times more transmissible than the Delta variant, the Centre told all States and Union Territories. Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of Omicron cases, at 54 each followed by Telangana (20) and Karnataka (19).

Check out DH's latest videos on Covid:

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Jammu and Kashmir
Omicron

Related videos

What's Brewing

Woman set on fire by neighbour over puppy's name

Woman set on fire by neighbour over puppy's name

India among world's top 3 dope violators: WADA report

India among world's top 3 dope violators: WADA report

Indians ordered 115 biryanis per minute in 2021: Report

Indians ordered 115 biryanis per minute in 2021: Report

How livestream shopping works in China

How livestream shopping works in China

How DiCaprio saved his dogs during 'Don't Look Up'

How DiCaprio saved his dogs during 'Don't Look Up'

Nail hygiene amid Omicron scare

Nail hygiene amid Omicron scare

 