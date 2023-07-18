Jammu organisation holds anti-Pakistan protest

Jammu organisation holds anti-Pakistan protest

The activists of 'Mission Statehood', whose demand is the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jul 18 2023, 15:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 15:57 ist
Representative image. Credt: iStock Photo

Activists of an organisation on Tuesday held a protest here against Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Six terrorists were killed by security forces along the Line of Control and the hinterland in Poonch district in the past two days.

The activists of "Mission Statehood", whose demand is the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, took out a rally on Janipur high court road, raised anti-Pakistan slogans and burnt an effigy of the country.

Sunil Dimple, the organisation's president, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should launch another surgical strike on Pakistan and liberate Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

