Jammu-Srinagar highway remains closed for second day

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Aug 14 2020, 18:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2020, 18:33 ist
Police personnel stand guard on Jammu highway. Credit: PTI

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained closed for the second consecutive day on Friday due to a massive landslide triggered by heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said.

Vehicular traffic on the 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was suspended on Friday, leaving hundreds of trucks and other vehicles stranded, officials said.

The highway was blocked by a major landslide in Mehaar area on Thursday, they said.

The clearance operation is going on in full swing to restore traffic movement, the officials said.

Over 1,000 vehicles were stranded on both sides and traffic was stopped at Qazigund and Udhampur Chanderkote soon after the highway was blocked.

Jammu and Kashmir
Srinagar
National Highway

