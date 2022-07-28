Jammu-Srinagar national highway blocked due to mudslides, shooting stones in Ramban

Jammu-Srinagar highway blocked due to mudslides

PTI
PTI, Banihal, Jammu,
  • Jul 28 2022, 12:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2022, 12:30 ist
Representative image: AFP photo

The strategic 270-kilometres Jammu-Srinagar national highway was blocked on Thursday due to mudslides and shooting stones in Ramban district early Wednesday, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded, officials said.

The debris struck the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country at Mehaar, Cafeteria Moore and Pantiyal areas, thereby blocking the highway, they said.

"People are advised not to travel on Jammu-Srinagar highway without confirmation", a traffic police advisory said.

The convoy of Amarnath yatra which was on its way from Jammu to Kashmir was halted at Chanderkoot Yatra Niwas due to the highway blockade, they said. 

Jammu and Kashmir
India News

