Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed for traffic

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed for traffic

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country

IANS
IANS, Srinagar,
  • Aug 05 2022, 08:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 08:41 ist
Jammu-Srinagar highway. Credit: AFP Photo

The Jammu Srinagar National highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones at Ramban, officials said on Friday.

"Jammu -Srinagar NHW (NH-44) blocked at Mehad, Cafeteria, Ramban due to continuous shooting stones. People are advised not to travel on Jammu -Srinagar NHW without confirmation from TCU Jammu/Srinagar/Ramban," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for rest of the country through this road.

Amarnath pilgrims also take this road from Jammu to Kashmir for their journey towards the holy cave.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
India News

What's Brewing

Intense August rainfall overwhelms Bengaluru

Intense August rainfall overwhelms Bengaluru

DH Toon | ED on a mission to ‘target’ Opposition

DH Toon | ED on a mission to ‘target’ Opposition

Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice 

Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice 

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

 