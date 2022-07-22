Jammu-Srinagar national highway opens for one-way traffic

Jammu-Srinagar highway opens for one-way traffic

The priority is to clear the backlog of stranded vehicles and the Amarnath Yatra convoy

IANS
IANS, Srinagar,
  • Jul 22 2022, 10:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2022, 10:45 ist
Jammu-Srinagar highway. Credit: AFP Photo

After remaining closed for a day due to landslides and shooting stones at multiple locations, the Jammu- Srinagar National highway has opened for one way traffic, officials said on Friday.

"Jammu -Srinagar NHW single way road clear at Mehad, Ramban amid intermittent shooting stones, stranded vehicles and yatra convoys will be cleared 1st and Mughal road through. However, SSG road closed in view of maintenance and repair," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

For the past two days traffic has been affected due to continuous landslides and shooting stones.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway.

