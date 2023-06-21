Jammu-Srinagar NH to remain shut for repairs on June 23

Jammu-Srinagar national highway to remain shut for repair work on June 23

The first batch of pilgrims will leave for Kashmir from Jammu base camp Bhagwati Nagar on June 30.

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jun 21 2023, 16:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 16:02 ist
Jammu: Stranded trucks wait for the opening of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, in Nagrota on the outskirts of Jammu, Monday, Jan 28, 2019. Credit: PTI Photo

No traffic will be allowed on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Friday due to repair and maintenance works, an official said on Wednesday.

The advisory to observe 'no traffic day' on the NH-44, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was issued by Ramban Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mussarat Islam, amid ongoing preparations for the annual Amarnath yatra in the valley beginning July 1, the officials said.

The first batch of pilgrims will leave for Kashmir from Jammu base camp Bhagwati Nagar on June 30, a day ahead of the scheduled commencement of the yatra to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine, housing the naturally formed ice-shivling.

Also Read | Amit Shah appeals to lift blockades of NH-2 in Manipur

"June 23 is a 'no traffic day' on National Highway-44. No traffic will be allowed between Nashri and Banihal tunnels to ensure urgent repair and maintenance works by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI)," the office of the deputy commissioner tweeted.

Commuters on the highway have been complaining of enduring snarls in the sweltering heat due to massive traffic jams at different places, especially landslide-prone Dalwas, Cafeteria Morh and Nachlana over the past fortnight.

The officials said overloaded or misfit heavy motor vehicles are also not allowed to ply on the highway as the breakdown of such vehicles causes traffic snarls, bringing inconvenience to others.

Traffic police were directed to initiate action against the violators, they added.

Updating on the ongoing construction work, the deputy commissioner said concreting over the leftover portion of the 1.06 km Ramban flyover is almost done.

The flyover, once operational, will bypass the Ramban market which also witnesses frequent traffic jams, he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
National Highway
India News
Srinagar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle

Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle

World record: 3K disabled people do asanas on Yoga Day

World record: 3K disabled people do asanas on Yoga Day

Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour

Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour

G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa

G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa

Watch: Rajnath celebrates Yoga Day on board INS Vikrant

Watch: Rajnath celebrates Yoga Day on board INS Vikrant

BBMP set to start its street dog census by June end

BBMP set to start its street dog census by June end

DH Toon | PM to celebrate International Yoga Day in US

DH Toon | PM to celebrate International Yoga Day in US

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

 