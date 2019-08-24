Janmashtami celebrated with religious fervour in Delhi

Thousands of devotees on Saturday thronged temples in the national capital to offer prayers on the occasion of Janmashtami, the celebration of Lord Krishna's birth.

The famous Lord Krishna temples in Delhi -- Laxmi Narayan Mandir, ISKCON temple, Amar Colony, Krishna Pranami Mandir, Hare Krishna Mandir among others -- were decked up for the festival.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted people on the occasion.

Special processions will be taken out from temples in different parts of the city.

The Delhi Traffic Police has made special arrangements to manage crowds and vehicle movement around temples and venues of Janmashtami celebrations.