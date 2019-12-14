Janpath metro station gates reopened: DMRC

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 14 2019, 21:15pm ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2019, 21:15pm ist
"Entry & exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations," the DMRC tweeted. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had closed entry and exit gates of the station after a police advisory. Photo/Twitter (@OfficialDMRC)

Entry and exit gates at Janpath metro station were reopened on Saturday after being closed for nearly two hours in view of a protest at Jantar Mantar here against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had closed entry and exit gates of the station after a police advisory.

"Entry & exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations," the DMRC tweeted.

Scores of people gathered at Jantar Mantar to protest against the new law. 

