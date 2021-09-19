'Jao Ram' gaffe on CM Jai Ram leads to political satire

'Jao Ram' gaffe on Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram leads to political satire

With Himachal Pradesh going to polls next year, speculations are rife about a possible change in the post of the state Chief Minister

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 19 2021, 13:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2021, 14:44 ist
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Credit: PTI File Photo

A tweet by the Information and Public Relations Department of the Himachal Pradesh government spelt Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's name wrongly. In the now deleted post, the name of the CM was written as "Jao Ram", which many translated as "Go Ram".

The error got more attention as speculations are rife about a possible change in the post of the state Chief Minister, especially since Jai Ram Thakur recently visited Delhi. Himachal Pradesh is going to polls next year.

Leaders of the Congress party found the matter to be hilarious while BJP dismissed it as just a typing error.

“The IPR department knows what is going to happen in the days to come. They can feel the pulse of the people,” Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Kuldeep Rathor, the State Congress president laughed and said that if he is going then it is natural to write "Jao Ram" and that there was nothing wrong in it.

However, BJP ministers had the opposite reaction, and also dismissed speculations of a change in CM. Former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar said that it was a big mistake. State party president Suresh Kashyap termed it a typing error. In reference to a possible action against the IPR staff, former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal said that a mistake such as this should be overlooked and forgiven.

Check out DH's latest videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Himachal Pradesh
Jai Ram Thakur
tweet
BJP
Congress
India News
India Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indian Industry to produce two more entire rockets

Indian Industry to produce two more entire rockets

IPL 2021 | CSK vs MI: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2021 | CSK vs MI: SWOT Analysis

Here's why your high speed internet feels slow & jumpy

Here's why your high speed internet feels slow & jumpy

Is gender neutrality a double-edged sword?

Is gender neutrality a double-edged sword?

Coronavirus might have multiple animal origins: Study

Coronavirus might have multiple animal origins: Study

Sport and culture: An evolutionary tale

Sport and culture: An evolutionary tale

Karnataka rolls the dice: Game over for online betting?

Karnataka rolls the dice: Game over for online betting?

Musk soars while Bezos sues in the new space race

Musk soars while Bezos sues in the new space race

DH Toon | Hygiene steps to keep communal virus at bay

DH Toon | Hygiene steps to keep communal virus at bay

 