'Jao Ram' gaffe on Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram leads to political satire

A tweet by the Information and Public Relations Department of the Himachal Pradesh government spelt Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's name wrongly. In the now deleted post, the name of the CM was written as "Jao Ram", which many translated as "Go Ram".

The error got more attention as speculations are rife about a possible change in the post of the state Chief Minister, especially since Jai Ram Thakur recently visited Delhi. Himachal Pradesh is going to polls next year.

Leaders of the Congress party found the matter to be hilarious while BJP dismissed it as just a typing error.

“The IPR department knows what is going to happen in the days to come. They can feel the pulse of the people,” Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Kuldeep Rathor, the State Congress president laughed and said that if he is going then it is natural to write "Jao Ram" and that there was nothing wrong in it.

However, BJP ministers had the opposite reaction, and also dismissed speculations of a change in CM. Former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar said that it was a big mistake. State party president Suresh Kashyap termed it a typing error. In reference to a possible action against the IPR staff, former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal said that a mistake such as this should be overlooked and forgiven.

