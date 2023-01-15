Jawans pushed frontiers of valour; acted as saviours in times of calamities: President on Army Day

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended greetings on Army Day, and said soldiers have always pushed the frontiers of valour besides acting as saviours in times of calamities.
"I salute all brave soldiers of Indian Army and their families on this occasion," she said.
Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshall K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949.
"On Army Day, let us recall countless stories of Indian Army soldiers’ sacrifices! They have always pushed the frontiers of valour and courage, and also acted as saviours in times of calamities. I salute all brave soldiers of Indian Army and their families on this occasion," Murmu tweeted.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Indian Army to get 'mixed martial arts' training
USA's R'Bonney Gabriel crowned Miss Universe 2022
DH Toon | Guv rolls out BJP's Tamil Nadu outreach
Cheers to tea-o-holics!
In Sattal, the land of seven lakes
Shadow of our burden
How to and why to pivot
Markets come alive as Sankranthi buyers return
Negative emotions linked to pathological ageing: Study
Russians attack Ukraine's identity along with its art