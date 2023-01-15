Jawans proved valour, saved us during calamities: Prez

Jawans pushed frontiers of valour; acted as saviours in times of calamities: President on Army Day

Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshall K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 15 2023, 13:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2023, 13:05 ist
President Droupadi Murmu. Credit: PTI File Photo

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended greetings on Army Day, and said soldiers have always pushed the frontiers of valour besides acting as saviours in times of calamities.

"I salute all brave soldiers of Indian Army and their families on this occasion," she said.

Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshall K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949.

"On Army Day, let us recall countless stories of Indian Army soldiers’ sacrifices! They have always pushed the frontiers of valour and courage, and also acted as saviours in times of calamities. I salute all brave soldiers of Indian Army and their families on this occasion," Murmu tweeted.

Droupadi Murmu
Indian Army
India News

