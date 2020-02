JD(S) party workers will stage a protest against minister Narayana Gowda at Haralahalli in K R Pet taluk for his pro-Maharashtra statements. JD(S) Supreme H D Deve Gowda is likely to be part of the protest.

The party workers have claimed that Narayana Gowda is allegedly harassing JD(S) workers after he became a minister.

Another party leader said that Deve Gowda may stay away from the protest as Narayana Gowda has tendered an apology for his statement.