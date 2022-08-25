JD(U)'s Devesh Chandra Thakur elected chairman of Bihar council

JD(U) leader Devesh Chandra Thakur was on Thursday elected as the chairman of the legislative council in Bihar.

Thakur, a third-term MLC, who had filed his nomination papers on Wednesday, was elected unopposed.

The post had been vacant since May 2017 when the tenure of Awadhesh Narain Singh, the last chairman of the Upper House, ended.

The then Deputy Chairman Haroon Rashid, also of the JD(U), presided over the House till the end of his term in 2020 when Singh, a BJP MLC, was made acting chairman.

The special session, convened after the 'Mahagathbandhan' assumed power in the state, was also marked by BJP MLC and former minister Samrat Chaudhary becoming the leader of the opposition in the Upper House.