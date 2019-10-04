JeM likely to carry out terror strike: Intel

Security has been beefed up across the national capital after police received intelligence inputs on a possible terror strike, a senior police official said on Thursday.

Raids are being conducted by the Special Cell of Delhi Police at several locations across the city since Wednesday evening after the intelligence inputs suggested that three to four members of a terror outfit may have infiltrated into the city, he said.

Police said they have received inputs that heavily armed men from Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist outfit might plan to carry out a terror strike.

Security agencies are also keeping an eye at crowded locations in view of the possible threat and festive season.

According to police, raids were conducted at over two dozens locations across the city to nab the suspects from their possible hideouts, including places like Okhla, Zafrabad, Najafgarh, Seemapuri, New Usmanpur, Seelampur, Jamia Nagar, New Delhi Railway Station, Paharganj and areas of South Delhi, and have questioned numerous people.

The airport also got a general alert in view of the upcoming festivals.

"There is a general alert in view of upcoming festivals in the airport and the security has been beefed up," said CISF sources.

Security agencies have been on vigil since August 5 after the abrogation of special provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Delhi Police has intensified patrolling and picketing in several areas across the national capital as the city gears up for Durga Puja and Ramlila to ensure safety and security of people, especially women.

The organisers have been briefed to have handheld metal detectors, door framed metal detectors and CCTV installed at various points of the pandals.