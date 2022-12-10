JeM militant commander Ashiq Nengroo's house demolished in J&K's Pulwama

The residence of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militant commander Ashiq Nengroo was demolished by the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, officials said.
The two-storey house at New Colony in Rajpora had come up on state land, the official claimed. It was demolished by the district administration in the presence of police.
Nengroo is a wanted JeM commander and an accused in the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.
In April this year, the central government declared Nengroo as a "designated terrorist" under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
In a notification, the Union home ministry said Nengroo has been involved in the infiltration of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir and has also been responsible for perpetrating various terror incidents in the Union Territory.
He is running a terror syndicate in Kashmir and is now "engaged in a perilous campaign to orchestrate terror in Jammu and Kashmir", remote controlled from Pakistan, the ministry had said.
Meanwhile, militant outfit The Resistance Front (TRF) opposed the demolition of the house and threatened officials and police personnel with dire consequences.
Police officials, however, sought to downplay the threats issued by TRF, a shadow outfit of the JeM, saying this was a desperate attempt by the terrorists who had been cornered.
