JeM militant Tariq Ahmed Bhat arrested in Kashmir: Police

A newly recruited militant was arrested by security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Wednesday night, police said.

Sources said the militant was arrested during a routine checking in Rawalpora area of Srinagar. A case has been registered under relevant sections and further investigation is undergoing in the matter, they said.

“Active #terrorist of JeM outfit Tariq Ahmed Bhat was #arrested during naka checking in #Budgam. #Incriminating materials including a pistol and #ammunition recovered,” Kashmir zone police tweeted.