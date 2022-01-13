JeM terrorist, cop killed and five injured in encounter in J&K

A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist and a policeman were killed and five people, including three soldiers, injured in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pariwan area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, officials said
They said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards the position of security forces.
Inspector General of Police (Kashmir zone) Vijay Kumar said one policeman and one Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist were killed in the encounter
"One police personnel Sg Ct Rohit Chhib attained martyrdom, three Army soldiers got injured. Two civilians also got minor injuries. One terrorist of terror outfit JeM killed. Operation continues," Kumar tweeted.
