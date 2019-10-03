JeM terrorists enter Delhi, airports under orange alert

Security has been heightened in New Delhi after intelligence agencies revealed that four heavily-armed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists have entered the city and plan to strike ahead of the festive season, according to multiple reports.

The threat was discussed at a meeting at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home this morning. An orange alert — which is a level below the 'red alert' or the highest state of emergency — has been issued to the important installations across the country, according to an NDTV report.

"We are on alert and taking all anti-terrorism measures. We are working on all inputs. There is nothing to worry," MS Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Delhi) told ANI.

As the national capital is set for the upcoming festivities of Durga Puja and Ramlila, the Delhi Police intensified patrolling and picketing in several areas. Security at the IAF bases in Srinagar, Awantipora, Jammu, Pathankot and Hindon has been beefed up.

The security was heightened at air force bases in Amritsar and Pathankot in Punjab as well, according to an India Today report. Security agencies have received several inputs about possible terror attacks in protest against the Centre’s move to abrogate Article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir, the report said.

A special cell of the Delhi Police received an alert last evening and according to inputs received by the Defence Ministry and intelligence agencies, the Jaish-e-Mohammed has been plotting a fidayeen or suicide attack on airbases, an NDTV report said.

“We have inputs that there may be a terrorist attack in the southern part of India. Some abandoned boats have been recovered from Sir Creek. We're taking precautions to ensure that designs of inimical elements and terrorists are stalled,” ANI quoted Lt Gen SK Saini, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Army Southern Command as saying.

DCP Central Delhi MS Randhawa on police receiving inputs on likely terror strike in Delhi: We are on alert and taking all anti-terrorism measures. We are working on all inputs. There is nothing to worry. pic.twitter.com/uiUjClLEzI — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2019

All the airports across the country, both domestic and international, have been put on high alert, according to a News18 report.

Intelligence sources said that raids are being conducted by the Special Cell of Delhi Police at several locations across Delhi after the sources suggested that three to four members of a terror outfit may have infiltrated into the city, according to a PTI report.

On September 26, the Home Ministry sent an orange alert, after it was alerted by intel, to 30 cities across the country against a potential attack carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammed, targetting PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and IAF installations in and around Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, in August, major cities in Tamil Nadu, especially capital city Chennai and Coimbatore were placed under high alert citing potential terrorist attacks.