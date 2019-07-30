JeM ultra involved in ‘fidayeen’ attack killed

Two militants, including a top commander of Jaish-e-Mohmmad outfit, who was involved in KP Road fidayeen (suicide) attack on June 12, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.



The gunfight erupted after a joint team of Army and special operations group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) in Kathoo, Wopzan, Bijbehra, 50 km from here, after ‘specific information’ about the presence of militants in the area.



“As the joint team of forces zeroed in on the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon which was retaliated by the security triggering an encounter,” sources said and added in the exchange of fire two militants were killed.



A police spokesperson identified one of the slain militants as Fayaz Panzoo affiliated with Jaish. “His (Panzoo’s) killing is a big achievement as he was involved in the attack on CRPF at KP Road in Anantnag town on June 12 in which five CRPF personnel and SHO Arshad Khan were killed,” he said.



On Friday two militants, including Munna Lahori, an IED expert of the Jaish from Pakistan, were killed in a similar encounter with security forces in neighbouring Shopian district.



Since the beginning of annual Amarnathji Yatra on July 1, the anti-militancy operations in the Valley have been apparently halted to facilitate the smooth and peaceful pilgrimage. Barring a few anti-militancy operations – two in Spain, on in Anantnag (today) and another in northern Sopore area in which two militants were killed – there has been a decline in anti-insurgency operations.



A senior police officer said that the focus of the security forces since last one month has been to ensure the safety of yatries. “Anti-militant operations have not been halted, but till the end of yatra, only specific operations will be carried out,” he said.