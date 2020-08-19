JGU launches Covid-19 tool-kit for higher education institutions

The O P Jindal Global University (JGU) in collaboration with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) released the Covid-19 response tool kit for India's higher education institutions.

The tool kit is a seven-part document that comprises usage guidelines, analysis of the Indian higher education landscape, understanding of the challenges in continuity planning, academic continuity of classrooms, academic continuity of research, non-academic continuity, and a proposed way forward.

It has been developed to help build institutional resilience for academic planning and continuity for Indian Higher Education Institutions (HEI) during Covid-19, the JGU statement said.

The tool-kit was released by Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Rajya Sabha member and President of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR).

“The vision of this report is to provide a national framework and institutional mechanism to effectively respond to the COVID-19 crisis with a view to providing academic continuity keeping in mind the interests of the students as paramount,” C Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) said.

He said the report has been prepared with the objective of supporting Indian universities and higher education institutions (HEIs) in these difficult times of the global pandemic.

“This report was conceptualized and created to provide the Indian HEIs a structured method to approaching the challenges they face during the pandemic, and aims to empower them with the necessary institutional resilience to overcome the barriers of Covid-19 and ensure that they do not miss out on any important parameter for consideration of their academic continuity and planning,” Raj Kumar said.