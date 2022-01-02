Jhansi railway station is now 'Virangana Lakshmibai'

Jhansi railway station is now 'Virangana Lakshmibai'

The station also got its new code abbreviation VGLB against the earlier one JHS

IANS
IANS, Jhansi,
  • Jan 02 2022, 10:51 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2022, 11:38 ist
Constructed by the Britishers in late 1880, Jhansi railway station is an important junction connecting the north to the south. Credit: IANS Photo

The New Year has dawned with the Jhansi railway station being renamed as Virangana Lakshmibai railway .

New signages have been put up in place of Jhansi railway station as well as on the main entrance of the station.

The station also got its new code abbreviation VGLB against the earlier one JHS. The new numerical code of the station is 13309727.

Also Read: Rampuri knives used to loot only the poor under Samajwadi Party regime: Yogi Adityanath

Constructed by the Britishers in late 1880, Jhansi railway station is an important junction connecting the north to the south.

Meanwhile, there have been mixed reactions as many people have said that the name of Jhansi should also be included.

A 'strong' social media campaign has also started against the change of name while many social groups have submitted their memorandum to the district administration officials as well as to Jhansi MP, Anurag Sharma, requesting to add Jhansi to the new name.

A local businessman, Satyadev Tiwari, said "Both Jhansi and Rani Lakshmibai are complementary to each other and dropping the city's name is an insult to Rani who got martyred for her city. All over the world she is famous as Rani Jhansi".

BJP MP Anurag Sharma told reporters "It is only the railway station's name that has been changed while the division is still known as Jhansi division."

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Jhansi
Railway station

Related videos

What's Brewing

Warmth of yoga

Warmth of yoga

Breaking barriers: Art in the digital age

Breaking barriers: Art in the digital age

Itchy scalp? Tricks to drive away dandruff this winter

Itchy scalp? Tricks to drive away dandruff this winter

Bad weather adds to US travel woes; 2,700 flights off

Bad weather adds to US travel woes; 2,700 flights off

Abused Afghan women find shelter dwindling

Abused Afghan women find shelter dwindling

2022 is full of first steps to the moon

2022 is full of first steps to the moon

Aquamation: Desmond Tutu's chosen flameless cremation

Aquamation: Desmond Tutu's chosen flameless cremation

 