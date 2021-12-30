Jhansi railway station renamed after Rani Lakshmibai

The Jhansi railway station has finally been renamed as Veerangana Lakshmibai railway station, after the revered warrior queen.

The state government changed the name of the railway station following an approval from the Centre.

Earlier, the Mughalsarai railway station had been renamed as Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Railway Station.

The district of Allahabad has been renamed as Prayagraj and Faizabad is now Ayodhya.

Sultanpur, Mirzapur, Aligarh, Firozabad and Mainpuri are also on the list for a name change.

Meanwhile, proposals for changing the names of Ghazipur and Basti have also been put forth.

