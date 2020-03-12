Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren asks administration to provide financial assistance to 12-year-old kidney patient

Help 12-yr-old kidney patient, Jharkhand CM asks admin

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has instructed the administration to help a 12-year-old kidney patient. Soren asked the officials to provide treatment to the girl under Asadhya Rog Upachar Yojana (scheme for critical diseases), an official release said here on Wednesday.

The Deputy Commissioner of Giridih district, Rahul Kumar Sinha, said that an estimate was being prepared for her treatment, it said. The chief ministers instruction came after he learnt about the poor financial condition of the girls family, the official statement said. The girl is undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here.

The chief minister has been meeting people regularly to learn about their problems and difficulties and has helped several people in the last couple of months, an official said. 

