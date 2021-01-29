Jharkhand girl raped, poisoned to death; para-teacher arrested

A para-teacher has been arrested for allegedly raping and poisoning a 13- year-old girl to death in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Friday.
The girl, with whose family the 35-year-old accused had a land dispute, was raped inside an empty classroom in a school in Panki police station area on Wednesday and was then poisoned, Lesliganj Sub-divisional Police Officer Anup Kumar Baraik said.
She died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Thursday, the officer said, adding that the accused has been arrested.
The post-mortem report of the girl has confirmed that she was raped and poisoned, the officer added.
