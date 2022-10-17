Jharkhand government focuses second round of door-to-door public services campaign

The Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government is keenly focused on executing the second round of ‘Aapki yojana, aapki sarkar, aapke dwar’ campaign. A review meeting in this regard, in the presence of the chief minister, took place last week.

Soren instructed the officials to connect with the people prioritising regional culture and language while attending them in the villages. The first phase of the campaign has had a positive impact and the government is optimistic that the second phase will have a better performance.

The chief minister said that benefits of the 'Savitribai Phule Kishori Samridhi Yojana' would first be availed by girls studying in eighth standard. By the time these students turn 18 to 19, they will get a financial assistance of Rs 40,000 for health and educational needs. This amount is in addition to the scholarships they receive. The scheme is expected to help around nine lakh girls.

Simultaneously, the scholarship offered to children in the state has been raised up to three times. Around 35 lakh poor children in state schools are to benefit from scholarships.

he chief minister said that 'Sarvajan Pension Yojana' is an important scheme for the state. Around ten lakh new people have been brought under the purview of the scheme in the last one year.