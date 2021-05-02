Jharkhand: JMM candidate leads by 4,076 votes in Madhupur assembly bypoll

JMM leader and minister Hafeezul Hasan Ansari is leading by 4,076 votes over his nearest rival Ganga Narayan Singh of the BJP in the bye-election to the Madhupur assembly constituency, an Election Commission official said.

Ansari polled 34,314 votes while his rival BJP candidate has to his credit 30,238 votes after the seventh round of counting, an EC spokesperson said.

The bypoll in Madhupur in Deoghar district, which took place on April 17, was necessitated by the death of former minister Haji Hussain Ansari, father of the JMM nominee, on October 3 last year.

Four Independent candidates - Ashok Kumar Thakur, Rajendra Kumar, Uttam Kumar Yadav and Kishan Kumar Bathwal - have polled 817, 739, 496 and 299 votes, respectively.