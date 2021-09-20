Jharkhand man beats wife to death over delay in serving dinner, held

A 70-year-old man was arrested for allegedly beating his wife to death over delay in serving dinner in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police said on Monday.
The incident happened in Kalamati village under Khunti Police Station limits when the person hit his wife Hiramani with a stick, a senior officer said. The couple, who were in an inebriated condition, had an altercation over delay in serving food and the man started beating her in a fit of rage on Saturday night, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Khunti) Ajay Kumar said.
She died on the spot and her body was recovered on Sunday morning, he said. The woman's body was sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation has been initiated, the officer added.
