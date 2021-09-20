Man held for beating wife to death over delay in dinner

Jharkhand man beats wife to death over delay in serving dinner, held

She died on the spot and her body was recovered on Sunday morning

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 20 2021, 18:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2021, 18:15 ist
The incident happened in Kalamati village under Khunti Police Station limits. Credit: iStock Images

A 70-year-old man was arrested for allegedly beating his wife to death over delay in serving dinner in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened in Kalamati village under Khunti Police Station limits when the person hit his wife Hiramani with a stick, a senior officer said. The couple, who were in an inebriated condition, had an altercation over delay in serving food and the man started beating her in a fit of rage on Saturday night, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Khunti) Ajay Kumar said.

She died on the spot and her body was recovered on Sunday morning, he said. The woman's body was sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation has been initiated, the officer added. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jharkhand
Crime
Violence against women
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Emmy awards 2021: Check complete list of winners

Emmy awards 2021: Check complete list of winners

Farmers bring polluted land back to life in mining hub

Farmers bring polluted land back to life in mining hub

Whisky in the nose and bizarre Spanish flu 'remedies'

Whisky in the nose and bizarre Spanish flu 'remedies'

At Emmy Awards, TV celebrates its own survival

At Emmy Awards, TV celebrates its own survival

How US helped, hampered escape of Afghan journalists

How US helped, hampered escape of Afghan journalists

'The Crown', 'The Queen's Gambit' win top Emmy awards

'The Crown', 'The Queen's Gambit' win top Emmy awards

Save land from desertification

Save land from desertification

The seeds that saved an empire

The seeds that saved an empire

Need bio-bubble balance for mental wellbeing: Experts

Need bio-bubble balance for mental wellbeing: Experts

DH Toon | 'Rahul hai to mumkin hai!'

DH Toon | 'Rahul hai to mumkin hai!'

 