Jharkhand reports 246 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths

The state now has 4,251 active coronavirus cases, while 99,532 people have been cured of the disease so far

  • Nov 10 2020, 09:24 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 09:24 ist
People walk along a street of a market area amid the Covid-19 pandemic. credit: AFP Photo

Jharkhand's Covid-19 tally rose to 1,04,688 on Tuesday as 246 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Eight fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 905, he said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 52, followed by East Singhbhum (48) and Palamu (27), the official said.

Three fresh fatalities were reported in East Singhbhum, two in Hazaribag and one each in Dhanbad, Bokaro and Ranchi, he said.

The state now has 4,251 active coronavirus cases, while 99,532 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

Jharkhand has tested 24,388 samples for Covid-19 on Monday, he added. 

