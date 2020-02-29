Jharkhand's tourist spots require renovation: HC

Jharkhand's tourist spots require renovation: High Court

PTI
PTI, Ranchi,
  • Feb 29 2020, 13:53pm ist
  • updated: Feb 29 2020, 13:53pm ist
Sunset in Netarhatt, Jharkhand. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The Ranchi High Court has observed that several tourist places in the state require renovation and development.

Hearing a PIL on Friday, the division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad asked the state tourism secretary and tourism director to be present on the next date of hearing, after two weeks.

The bench said there are numerous tourist spots in Jharkhand and there was a need for developing the infrastructure in those places.

It said scenic tourist places like Maluti temples, Netarhat, Deoghar, Patratu dam, Hundru falls need to be modernised. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Jharkhand
Ranchi
Comments (+)
 