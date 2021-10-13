Jignesh Mevani seeks immediate action over Dalit man's murder case, calls its ‘barbarism’

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Tuesday tweeted a video of a Dalit man, whose murder has set off a political storm in Congress-ruled Rajasthan.

The man was beaten to death allegedly for his love affair with a neighbour's wife.

In the video, a group of men with sticks are seen surrounding a man lying on the ground, one man pinning him down and another holding his legs.

"Extremely disturbing incident being reported from Rajasthan where a poor Dalit man was brutally murdered. A quick action must be taken and culprits be brought to book immediately. I request the Rajasthan govt to take this on priority. This barbarism isn't allowed anywhere," Jignesh Mevani posted along with the video.

The incident took place on October 7 in Prempura area of Hanumangarh where the accused thrashed the victim named Jagdish with sticks until he died. The culprits also shot a video of the entire incident in which they are seen giving water to the victim to drink and then thrashing him repeatedly with sticks, according to a PTI report.

The accused later dumped Jagdish’s body outside his residence, police said.

A report by the NDTV said that the BJP has compared the killing to the incident in Lakhimpur Kheri, where four farmers were run over during a protest, allegedly by the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, earlier this month. Some BJP workers were also killed in the violence. The Congress has been pushing for the minister's resignation over the incident.

Check out latest DH videos here: