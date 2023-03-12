Jilted lover kills woman, chops body into pieces in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam

In a gruesome and shocking incident, a man allegedly murdered a woman, chopped her body into pieces and dumped the body parts in different locations in central Kashmir’s Budgam district to conceal the crime.

The incident came to light on March 8, when the brother of the victim Tanveer Ahmad Khan of Soibug, Budgam approached the police, stating that his sister (name withheld), age 30 years left for the coaching classes on March 7 but didn’t return home.

“A missing report was registered and the investigation was started during which police rounded up several suspects, including one Shabir Ahmad Wani. After sustained interrogation, Wani confessed to having murdered the missing girl,” a police spokesperson said.

To hide the crime, the police said, the culprit had cut the body into pieces and buried them at different locations. On his disclosure, police have recovered all body parts from different spots on Saturday after the man admitted to have committed the crime.

A police official said that after confessing to the murder, Wani revealed details of how he murdered the woman, chopped the body, and disposed of the body parts one by one.

While the real motive of the murder was not yet known, the woman’s relatives alleged that the man had earlier approached her family for marriage but the woman had turned down his proposal.

The woman’s family reportedly claimed that Wani had been visiting her house for some tiles-related work.

The incident is a re-run of murder case in Delhi where Shraddha Walkar, a 27-year-old woman, who was killed by her 28-year-old boyfriend and live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala on May 18, 2022. He then cut her body into 35 pieces and stored it in a 300-litre refrigerator before disposing of the remains in a Delhi forest.