Jilted lover slits woman's throat, dies by suicide in Delhi

A 24-year-old man allegedly slit the throat of a woman colleague and later hanged himself at the office of a private firm in Begumpur area here, police said on Saturday.
The 19-year-old woman, a resident of Rithala, survived the attack and was hospitalised, a senior police officer said.
Amit and the woman worked at 'Creative Concept Design' in Sector 25 in Rohini which was owned by his sister and brother-in-law, he said.
An exhibition stall designer, Amit was in love with the woman. However, she did not reciprocate his feelings and avoided him, the officer said.
Around 3 pm on Friday, Amit, a resident of JJ cluster in Rohini, attacked the woman with a knife, but other staff members intervened and rescued her, police said.
As the woman was being taken to the hospital, Amit locked himself in a room and allegedly died by suicide, they said.
