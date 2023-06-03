Jilted lover slits woman's throat, dies by suicide in Delhi

Jilted lover slits woman's throat, kills self in Delhi

The 19-year-old woman, a resident of Rithala, survived the attack and was hospitalised

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 03 2023, 18:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2023, 19:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 24-year-old man allegedly slit the throat of a woman colleague and later hanged himself at the office of a private firm in Begumpur area here, police said on Saturday.

The 19-year-old woman, a resident of Rithala, survived the attack and was hospitalised, a senior police officer said.

Amit and the woman worked at 'Creative Concept Design' in Sector 25 in Rohini which was owned by his sister and brother-in-law, he said.

An exhibition stall designer, Amit was in love with the woman. However, she did not reciprocate his feelings and avoided him, the officer said.

Around 3 pm on Friday, Amit, a resident of JJ cluster in Rohini, attacked the woman with a knife, but other staff members intervened and rescued her, police said.

As the woman was being taken to the hospital, Amit locked himself in a room and allegedly died by suicide, they said.

