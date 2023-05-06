J&K: 1 militant killed as ‘Operation Trinetra’ to flush out terrorists continues amid Rajnath visit

A day after five soldiers were killed in Kandi forest area of border Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, one ultra was neutralized and another was injured in a fresh exchange of fire with security forces.

The five soldiers, who were part of the army’s assault team of elite special forces to flush out terrorists in the dense forest area of Kandi, were killed in an IED blast triggered by the militants.

A massive reinforcement of troops was rushed to the region as part of ‘Operation Trinetra’ to flush out terrorists who are believed to be entrenched in natural caves in the forest areas of Rajouri.

“In the ongoing joint operation in Kandi forest, Rajouri sector, by Indian Army in coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF, at around 7 am the cordon, while closing in, spotted and pinned down the terrorists,” the Army said in a statement.

“In the ensuing gun battle one terrorist has been neutralised and one terrorist is likely to be injured,” he said.

One AK-56 rifle, four magazines, 56 rounds of AK, a pistol with magazine, three grenades and one ammunition pouch was recovered from the encounter site, army said. The identity of the neutralised terrorist is being ascertained. Heavy rains and inclement weather are posing a major challenge for the security forces.

Since the April 20 when militants ambushed an army truck in which five soldiers were killed and one more was injured, searches are being conducted extensively as some cave-type natural structures are present in the area and there were reports that the militants might be using them for the purpose of shelter with support of some locals for food.

The area has a history of terrorist movement. On Saturday Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Rajouri to have a firsthand account of the security situation. Singh flew to Rajouri and interacted with the soldiers at the Army Base Camp of the district.

“I pay homage to these brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief,” Defence Minister tweeted.

Earlier Northern army commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi flew to the area and reviewed the ongoing counter-terror operations ‘Trinetra’. Lt Gen Dwivedi was briefed on all aspects of the operations by ground commanders, an army spokesperson said.