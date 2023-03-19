J&K: 14 hurt as overcrowded cab plunges into gorge

PTI
PTI, Poonch/Jammu,
  • Mar 19 2023, 17:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2023, 17:47 ist
Wreckage of car after it plunged into a gorge in Poonch district. Credit: PTI Photo

Fourteen people including some school students were injured when an overcrowded cab they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Sunday, officials said.

The accident happened near Keri Galhuta village of Mendhar around 10.30 am, they said.

The school students were on their way to appear in the board examination when the driver lost control of the vehicle, they said.

A rescue operation was immediately launched and the injured were shifted to a hospital.

Two girls -- Zahira and Rukhsana -- suffered serious injuries and were later referred to Government Medical College, Rajouri for specialised treatment, the officials said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on, they said.

Jammu and Kashmir
J&K
Jammu & Kashmir
Accident
Poonch
India News

