J&K: 55-year-old man dies of COVID-19 in Baramulla

A 55-year-old man, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at a hospital here on Tuesday, taking the coronavirus death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 17, officials said.

The man from Baramulla district in north Kashmir died at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) hospital this morning, Medical Superintendent, SKIMS Soura, Dr Farooq Jan told PTI.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

He said the patient died of cardiac arrest.

The man was a cancer patient and had tested positive for coronavirus, Dr Jan said.

With his death, the number of COVID-related deaths in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 17.