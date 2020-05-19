J&K: 55-year-old man dies of COVID-19 in Baramulla

J&K: 55-year-old man dies of COVID-19 in Baramulla

PTI
PTI,
  • May 19 2020, 15:05 ist
  • updated: May 19 2020, 15:05 ist

A 55-year-old man, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at a hospital here on Tuesday, taking the coronavirus death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 17, officials said.

The man from Baramulla district in north Kashmir died at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) hospital this morning, Medical Superintendent, SKIMS Soura, Dr Farooq Jan told PTI.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

He said the patient died of cardiac arrest.

The man was a cancer patient and had tested positive for coronavirus, Dr Jan said.

With his death, the number of COVID-related deaths in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 17. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Kashmir
Baramulla
Jammu and Kashmir

What's Brewing

Lockdown: Innovations in focus at Rancho's Leh school

Lockdown: Innovations in focus at Rancho's Leh school

Coronavirus: New norms in a new world

Coronavirus: New norms in a new world

Govt hikes medicos’ stipend, 7th pay panel for staff

Govt hikes medicos’ stipend, 7th pay panel for staff

A peek into WHO's role in the coronavirus pandemic

A peek into WHO's role in the coronavirus pandemic

 