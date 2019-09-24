JK: Activists for time-bound probe into Army 'excesses'

A fact-finding team, which visited Jammu and Kashmir last week, has demanded a time-bound inquiry into the "excesses" committed by the Army since the revocation of special status of the state, saying the military "cannot remain a holy cow".

The five-member team consisting of activists of National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW), Pragatisheel Mahila Sangathan Delhi and Muslim Women's Forum, which visited several villages in four districts between September 17 and 21, also demanded restoration of Article 370 (special status) and Article 35A (related to permanent residents status and property rights).

Releasing the report 'Women's Voice: Fact-Finding Report on Kashmir' here, Annie Raja of NFIW said, "the role of Army cannot be ignored. It cannot remain a holy cow. Young boys are picked up from their home at night. Families don't know where many of them are lodged."

Syeda Hameed, who was also part of the delegation that included Annie, Kawaljit Kaur, Pankhuri Zaheer (NFIW) and Poonam Kaushik (PMSD), said 13,000 youths are estimated to be behind bars since August 5 when the government scrapped special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The report claimed lights had to be turned off around 8 PM every day and in one instance in Bandipora, where a girl was studying keeping a lamp lit, the Army personnel barged in and the father and son of the family were taken away.

The people whom the delegation met also told them that police or authorities never inform them about the whereabouts of the youths who were picked up. They claimed they were asked to go to the Central Jail where lists are put up and find out.

“Army pounces on young boys. It seems they (Army) hate their (Kashmiri youth) very sight,” the report said adding, the families told them, “whenever there is a knock on the door, an old man is sent to open the door. We hope they will spare the old. But their slaps land on all faces, regardless whether they are old or young.”

The Army had earlier denied such accusations when Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement Shehla Rashid tweeted about allegations of human rights violations committed by the men in uniform. Delhi Police has also registered a case against Shehla on charges of sedition.

One of the women was quoted as saying in the report, "my four-year-old places finger on her lips when she hears a dog bark. Barking dogs mean an imminent invasion by Army. I can't switch on the phone for light so I can take my daughter to the toilet. Light shows from far and if that happens, our men pay with their lives."

Annie said the girls they spoke with are angry at the treatment meted out by the Army personnel to them, including instances of molestation.

The report also said doctors have reported about increase in cases of mental disorders and heart attack. For emergencies, it said, junior doctors desperately look for seniors and many of them experience inability to reach them.

It also said doctors told the delegation that several women are delivering babies prematurely due to stress and fear. "It feels like the government is strangling us and then sadistically asking us to speak at the same time," the report quoted a young woman doctor as saying.