J&K admin approves grant of mining rights through short-term permits to PRIs

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday approved the grant of mining rights through short-term permits to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in the Union Territory, an official spokesman said.

The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu, approved the amendment to the Jammu and Kashmir Minor Mineral Concession, Storage, Transportation of Minerals and Prevention of Illegal Mining Rules, 2016, the spokesman said.

He said the amendment will enable the grant of short-term permits to PRIs on land up to one hectare till September 30, 2021.

It also exempts PRIs from payment of advance royalty to the Geology and Mining Department before commencing mining, the spokesman said.

The decision is aimed at empowering PRIs to raise funds through mining surpluses and address the shortage of key construction material in local markets, besides keeping a check on their prices, the spokesman added.