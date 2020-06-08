J&K admin seeks action against IAS officer

J&K admin seeks action against IAS officer for 'creating hurdles' during Amarnath yatra prayer

PTI
PTI, Jammu ,
  • Jun 08 2020, 17:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 17:07 ist
Normally, the ceremony marks the start of the Amarnath Yatra, which spans nearly two months. Credit: PTI Photo

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has asked the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to take action against an IAS officer who allegedly tried to prevent the Amarnath Shrine Board officials from undertaking "pratham pooja" (first prayer) for Amarnath yatra, sources said on Monday.

This is for the first time in many years that the J and K administration has made a complaint to the DoPT against a bureaucrat, they said.

This step was taken after the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) officials made a complaint to to the office of Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu that an IAS officer tried to prevent them from undertaking "pratham pooja" for Amarnath yatra, the sources said.

The administration has written to the DoPT seeking action against the officer who tried to create hurdles in the passage of the pooja, the sources told PTI.

The Lt governor has taken a serious note of the "behaviour" of the officer, they said.

The traditional ''pratham pooja'' (first prayer) for the annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas was held here last week, officials said.

Normally, the ceremony marks the start of the Amarnath Yatra, which spans nearly two months.

However, this year, according to sources, the yatra is likely to begin on July 21 and its duration shortened to 15 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Jammu and Kashmir
amarnath yatra
IAS officer

What's Brewing

Delhi lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10

Delhi lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10

ADIA to invest Rs 5,683.50 crore in Jio platforms

ADIA to invest Rs 5,683.50 crore in Jio platforms

RS poll: Gujarat Cong to shift MLAs to Rajasthan resort

RS poll: Gujarat Cong to shift MLAs to Rajasthan resort

2020 Watch: Has Donald Trump hit bottom?

2020 Watch: Has Donald Trump hit bottom?

 