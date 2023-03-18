J&K administration 'incompetent', says Omar Abdullah over conman issue

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah described the Jammu and Kashmir administration as "incompetent" for conman Kiran Patel from Gujarat fooling them not once but on four occasions as a PMO official who was the administration accorded the requisite perks.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera demanded to know whether the government is serious about the country's security, and if it is, then who will resign for the lapse. Khera said the government was probably not focussed on ensuring the country's security as it was "busy protecting the prime minister's best friend".

Patelposed as an additional director (strategy and campaigns) in the Prime Minister's Office and enjoyed many perks such as a bulletproof car and security cover besides other hospitality. Patel was on this third visit to the Kashmir Valley when he was nabbed by security officials on March 3.

At a press conference in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, Omar Abdullah said, "My colleagues are not provided security even after so many requests. When they have to travel and seek an escort, the police say they do not have any vehicle or personnel... It is fine that you do not have a vehicle, we cannot complain. But when a fraudster comes from outside, then you have the vehicle available," Abdullah said.

"They should have called the PMO to verify his credentials, or a letter would have come from there. We understand that you (J-K administration) were befooled once, but what incompetent government is this that you were befooled four times," he said, adding that Patel went to Uri, to LoC and was given a tour of the border. "We do not know what he was told there and what confidential things were told to him. What government is this?" Omar Abdullah asked.

He said fingers were being pointed out at a deputy commissioner, but the reality is that the security was sanctioned by the police headquarters. "A retired officer was made to write that it is the fault of a DC (deputy commissioner). I was a chief minister myself, a DC is no one to provide security. That decision is taken at the police headquarters. An ADGP decides whether to provide security or not. The decision to provide a vehicle is taken in the secretariat. A DC does not provide for the bill of a five-star hotel, the Finance Department, the (hospitality and) protocol department clears that. If this is not incompetence, then what is?" he asked.

In New Delhi, Congress spokesperson Khera said, "If anyone asks questions to the Modi government, he is anti-national. Which national interest are you serving? If you are at least a little serious about the security of the nation, then tell me that at the political level who will resign in this matter?" Khera said.

"Our three essential questions are -- can a PMO officer get Z+ security, should Z+ security be given and is Z+ security availed so easily. It is very important to know from which level the instructions to give security to a thug came?" he said.