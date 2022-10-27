J&K administration says there's no migration but Kashmiri Pandits disagree

Despite claims from the Jammu and Kashmir administration that reports of Kashmiri Pandit families fleeing the Valley were "baseless", Ashwani Kumar said that several families had indeed fled to Jammu. Kumar is the brother of Puran Krishan Bhat, who was killed by militants earlier this month in the southern Shopian district.

The Shopian District administration, through a statement on Wednesday evening, termed as "baseless" and "misinformation" the claims made by PTI news agency on the departures of many from the Kashmiri non-migrant Hindu population at Chodrigund in Shopian. "It is clarified that due to the onset of winter and after the harvesting period is over, many families migrate to Jammu and that there are no instances of migration due to fear in the district," the statement said.

Nearly 250 kms away from Chodrigund, Kumar reportedly said that in Jammu 10 families comprising 35 to 40 Pandits had left their village due to fear.

Bhat was killed by militants near his residence on Oct. 15. His brother Kumar, who witnessed the killing, refuted the administration's assertions. He said that he had migrated and would never return to the Valley. "I swear by my children, I will not return till the last breath of my life,” Kumar was quoted as saying in Jammu by PTI.

Kumar said that he would quit his government job and would never go back. Bhat's nephew, meanwhile, said that while authorities made claims about adequate security arrangements for minorities, the "situation was totally different on the ground".

Another Chodrigund resident, who had also migrated and did not wish to be named, said that he left because his life was precious. The resident said that he left behind harvested apples in the compound of his house in the rush to leave.

While refuting government statements, many Pandits also praised their Muslim neighbours for their support. Ashok Pandit, another relative of Bhat's, said that their Muslim neighbours had provided wholehearted support to the family even during the 1990s when the situation was terrible in Kashmir.

Pandit said that Bhat had lived his life in harmony with the community during those years of turmoil. He said, however, that the recent spate of targeted killings by militants had scared both Muslims as well as Pandits.

Lesser known militant outfit 'Kashmir Freedom Fighters' claimed responsibility for Bhat's killing and hinted at more killings to come. Kashmir has been witnessing a series of targeted killings since October last year. Many of the victims have been migrant workers or Kashmiri Pandits.

(With PTI inputs)