J&K announces curfew till April 26 morning due to surge in Covid-19 surges

Amid steep rise in Covid-19 cases, Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday announced imposition of curfew across the Union Territory from 8 pm tonight till morning of April 26.

The announcement was made by the office of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha through its official twitter handle.

It said that only essential and emergency services to be allowed while all the market and commercial institutions shall remain closed during the period.

“Complete corona curfew to be observed in the Union Territory from 8PM, 24th April (Saturday) till 6AM, April 26 (Monday). Essential and emergency services to be allowed. All market, commercial institutions will remain closed,” Office of J&K LG tweeted.