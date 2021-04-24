J&K announces free Covid-19 vaccine for people above 18 years

J&K announces free Covid vaccine for those above 18 yrs

Zulfikar Majid , DHNS , Srinagar,
  • Apr 24 2021, 21:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 21:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Covid-19 vaccination will be administered free of cost for people aged between 18-45 years in Jammu and Kashmir. 

The vaccination cost will be borne fully by the J&K government for which a panel will be constituted by the health department to work out the logistics.

" It has been decided that Covid-19 vaccination for people in the age group 18-45 years will be cost- free in the UT. The cost of the vaccine will be fully borne by the government of J&K.The health department will constitute a panel to work out the logistics,” J&K LG'd office tweeted. 

Coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Jammu and Kashmir

