J&K announces free Covid-19 vaccine for people above 18 years

Covid-19 vaccination will be administered free of cost for people aged between 18-45 years in Jammu and Kashmir.

The vaccination cost will be borne fully by the J&K government for which a panel will be constituted by the health department to work out the logistics.

" It has been decided that Covid-19 vaccination for people in the age group 18-45 years will be cost- free in the UT. The cost of the vaccine will be fully borne by the government of J&K.The health department will constitute a panel to work out the logistics,” J&K LG'd office tweeted.