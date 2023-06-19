J&K: Apni Party protests in Srinagar against ration curtailment , electricity supply curtailment

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) on Monday took out a protest march here against the curtailment in the supply of ration and electricity in the Valley.

Scores of JKAP activists, led by the provincial president Kashmir Mohammad Ashraf Mir, assembled at the party office in Church Lane, in Sonwar area of the city and started their march towards the main road.

However, a posse of police stopped the protesters near the main road and detained a few of them.

Speaking to reporters, Mir said the protest is against the curtailment of ration and electricity which are the basic needs of the people.

“The cries of the people are falling on deaf ears. JKAP is the only party that wants to become the voice of the people. People are facing difficulties,” he said.

“There is a curtailment in the electricity for the last six months, there is no accountability. People are suffering. It is the summer season and even then, there are problems in the electricity distribution,” Mir told reporters.

He claimed that the ration supply has been slashed by 50 per cent.

“We request the government, especially the L-G, that the ration be distributed like it was before. Poor people should be provided with ration,” he said.

Mir appealed to Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha to roll back the curtailment in the ration immediately.

“There is no government. People are not being heard here, where will they go?” he asked.