J&K: Army jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pak

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Dec 16 2019, 19:50pm ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2019, 19:50pm ist
Representative Image

An Army personnel was killed in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Gurez sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipore district on Monday, officials said.

"Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Gurez sector today (Monday). Our troops retaliated to the violation in adequate measure and effectively," an Army official said.

He said one soldier was killed in the firing by Pakistani troops.

"The Army salutes the supreme sacrifice of the brave soldier," the official said.

