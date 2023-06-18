J&K: Army's Northern Command commemorates 52nd Raising day

A 72-feet high mast national flag was hoisted in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, marking the 52nd raising day celebrations of the Army’s Northern Command, a defence spokesman said.

Chief of Staff, Northern Command, Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta inaugurated the national flag at Pachouri Park, dedicated by the flag foundation of India to the people of Udhampur on the occasion of the Northern Command’s raising day, the spokesman said.

Addressing the gathering, Lt Gen Sengupta praised the efforts of all involved in the planning and execution of the project.

"The High Mast Flag installed at Pachouri Park symbolises national pride, unity, hope, progress and will constantly remind people of Udhampur of the strength and resilience," he said.

The locals also appreciated the Indian Army for the unique initiative which will remain etched in the history of the Udhampur and reflect the sense of patriotism of the local populace, the spokesman said.

The Udhampur-based Northern Command has been at the forefront of the nation's effort on the western and northern borders as well as to counter security challenges posed by terrorism and externally sponsored proxy war in Jammu and Kashmir.

The command has been in 'Operational mode' since its very inception, having seen a large number of high and low-intensity operations, an army official said.

"Today, Northern Command is at the forefront of the nation's efforts to counter the most serious challenge to her security, the scourge of terrorism and the vicious proxy war in J&K. Thus, whether officially at peace or in operations, the troops of the command have always been in combat," he added.