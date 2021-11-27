J&K BJP leader Arun Chibber quits party over 'neglect'

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Nov 27 2021, 19:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2021, 19:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit publicity secretary Arun K Chibber announced his resignation from the basic membership of the party on Saturday over alleged neglect and humiliation.

Addressing a press conference here, the 65-year-old Chibber said he "remained associated with the party for over 40 years, working with full dedication and devotion".

"I was linked with the BJP since its formation in April 1980 and played a key role as a grassroots-level worker. I never cared for my family and was influenced by the party's only aim of serving the nation," Chibber said.

A post-graduate, Chibber said he "preferred the BJP over a government job" and fulfilled his responsibilities at different levels to the satisfaction of the party leadership.

"Over the past few years, till we were not in power (in J&K), we used to feel powerful and were able to address the grievances of the public at our own level. However, when we came to power, we started losing contact with the masses," he claimed.

Chibber said the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is growing with new entrants joining the party, but the old workers who gave their "blood and sweat" for the party are being "neglected and humiliated".

Jammu and Kashmir
BJP
Indian Politics

