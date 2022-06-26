J&K cadre IPS officer resigns from service to join electoral politics

A senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Jammu and Kashmir cadre, Basant Kumar Rath, Sunday resigned from his job to join electoral politics.

Rath, who holds the rank of inspector general of police (IGP) and remained in news for creating controversies in recent years, said in his resignation letter addressed to the union territory's chief secretary, “I wish to resign from the Indian Police Service in order to be able to participate in electoral politics.”

“Please consider this letter as my request for resignation/voluntary retirement and process it accordingly,” he said.

Before posting his resignation, he wrote on twitter: “If I ever join a political party, it WILL be BJP. If I ever contest an election, it WILL be from Kashmir. If I ever join politics, it WILL be before March 6, 2024.”

If I ever join a political party, it WILL be BJP. If I ever contest an election, it WILL be from Kashmir. If I ever join politics, it WILL be before March 6, 2024. — ବସନ୍ତ بسنت बसंत (@KangriCarrier) June 25, 2022

The 2000 batch IPS officer’s highly controversial conduct was always problematic for his seniors and he was placed under suspension around two years ago for alleged instances of “gross misconduct and misbehavior.”

The action against the officer came a fortnight after he lodged a complaint with police against Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh citing ”apprehensions about my life, liberty and bald head.”

After joining as IGP, traffic in 2017, he wrote a complaint against a senior IPS officer’s son and took to social media to announce it. “Friends, I got an Audi car (CH01 BK 7900) seized today. The driver was a young friend with whom I used to play lawn tennis when I was young. His father is a colleague and an IPS officer in J&K. I’m sad. And I’m happy,” he had written.

50-year-old, Rath, who hails from Pipli of Puri district in Odisha, has a huge fan following in conflict-hit Kashmir for his bold remarks against the system. He has been providing books to Kashmiri youth to prepare them for competitive examinations.

