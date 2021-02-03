J&K CID has joined central agencies to terrorise Kashmiris, alleges Mehbooba Mufti

PDP president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday alleged that local CID has joined Central agencies to terrorise Kashmiris and falsely implicate them.

In a series of tweets, she claimed that after failing to substantiate charges against PDP’s youth president Waheed Parra, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) replaced the special investigation team (SIT) head as he refused to be an accomplice in framing invented charges.

“J&K CID has joined the list of central agencies that work to terrorise Kashmiris & falsely implicate them. After failing to substantiate charges against PDP’s @parawahid CID replaced the SIT head because he refused to be an accomplice in framing invented charges," Mehbooba tweeted.

J&K CID has joined the list of central agencies that work to terrorise Kashmiris & falsely implicate them. After failing to substantiate charges against PDP’s @parawahid CID replaced the SIT head because he refused to be an accomplice in framing invented charges. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 3, 2021

The former chief minister also alleged that Parra was being persecuted and tortured to admit the false allegations “and he is being kept under inhuman conditions.”

“Waheed is being persecuted & tortured to admit the false allegations. Since an admission didn’t happen he is being kept under inhuman conditions. This investigation has been fraudulent & politically motivated from day one,” she tweeted.

Waheed is being persecuted & tortured to admit the false allegations. Since an admission didn’t happen he is being kept under inhuman conditions. This investigation has been fraudulent & politically motivated from day one. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 3, 2021

The PDP chief said that the institutions meant to uphold law and order bring disrepute by getting involved in these deceitful investigations. “The norm dictating such deceitful investigations is ‘Show me the man & I’ll show you the crime’. Shameful & appalling that these actions discredit & bring disrepute to the institutions meant to uphold law & order,” she said in another tweet.

Parra was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on November 25 last year in connection with a militancy case related to suspended DSP Davinder Singh. Hailing from south Kashmir’s restive Pulwama district, he is considered as one of the leaders, who had contacts with separatists when the PDP was in alliance in J&K with the BJP from 2015 to 2018.