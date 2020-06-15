J&K Congress terms BJP's virtual rally a 'flop show', criticises Defence Minister's speech

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress on Monday termed the BJP's 'Jan Samvad' virtual rally in the Union territory a “flop show” and claimed that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had failed to send a “loud and clear” signal to hostile neighbours including China and Pakistan.

It also alleged that BJP is more concerned about political interests at the time of grave crisis following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic besides severe external challenges.

Addressing a virtual 'Jan Samvad' rally for Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, the defence minister said India never compromises on its “national pride” amid a standoff with China on the Ladakh border and asserted that its security capability has risen and it is no longer a “weak” country.

Reacting to the address of the defence minister, chief spokesperson of Pradesh Congress Committee Ravinder Sharma said Singh failed to send a “loud and clear” signal to the hostile neighbours who are flexing muscles and transgressed “deep” into the Indian territory.

“It was expected that he would reiterate the often repeated pledge that every inch of our territory including Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir shall be retrieved but he twice repeated that country's armed strength is for self defence only and not to terrorise any country.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to see eye to eye with China and teach a lesson to Pakistan. Where is that promise?” the Congress leader said in a statement here.

However, he said the entire country stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces and the government of the day to deal with “external challenges”.

Describing the virtual rally a “flop show”, Sharma said it only highlighted the fulfilment of BJP's agenda about revocation of Article 370 but did not discuss the growing resentment over several post-abrogation actions adversely affecting the people, especially the youth of the region.

“The top BJP leadership only talked about the fulfilment of the party agenda to abrogate special status but failed to mention a word about post-abrogation protections as promised resulting into resentment and concern among the local population, especially the youth of Jammu besides large scale anger over the disbanding and downgrading of the historical Dogra state,” he said.

The PCC spokesperson said the Union minister did not speak about the promise to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir despite lapse of about 10 months, the increased graph of unemployment after BJP failed to fulfil its “hollow and false” assurances of providing over 50,000 jobs and the anti-youth recruitment policy and norms.

Sharma said the new “faulty” domicile law, non-fulfilment of demands for revocation of SRO 202, restoration of 4G mobile internet services and burdening people of Jammu with toll plazas were the other issues which needed to be addressed.

Taking a dig at the local BJP leaders for their failure to raise the public issues, he said they only indulged in showering praises but did not raise the plight of the local youth besides displaced people from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJ&K) apart from border residents who are becoming soft targets on regular bases due to increased ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

“BJP is more concerned about political interests at the time of grave crisis and people dying of COVID-19 besides severe external challenges but the Modi government and the ruling party is holding political rallies which are unfortunate,” he further said.