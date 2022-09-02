J&K: Crimes against women sees 15% rise in 2021

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded a 15 per cent increase in crimes against women in 2021 compared to the previous year.

The latest report by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reveals that J&K, including Ladakh, saw 3,937 cases of crimes against women cases in 2021 compared to 3,405 in 2020. The number of cases in 2019 was 3,069 in 2019.

While 1,851 cases of assault on women with intention to outrage her modesty were reported in 2021, the report said. 315 cases of rape, 1,414 incidents of attempt to rape and 14 dowry deaths were lodged in 2021, and incidentally, 91.4 per cent of the accused involved in rape were known to the victim.

It said 501 cases of cruelty by husband or his relatives, one case of acid attack, two attempted acid attacks came to light during the year.

According to the 2011 census, there are 64 lakh women in Jammu and Kashmir, and the crime rate per lakh population in 2021 stood at 61.6, the report said.

The increase in cases of rape, abduction, molestation and domestic violence has created a cause for concern among the civil society members and women. Kashmir-based women’s rights activist Ezabir Ali fears that the silence by the society on such brutal atrocities will only increase the violence.

“Indifferent behavior of the society towards crimes against women will shrink the spaces for women in society. This will certainly restrict the mobility of women and girls and they will not be allowed by their families to step out alone,” she explains.

In 2015, Valley’s head priest Mirwaiz Umar Farooq had called for boycotting the households demanding dowry and abetting married women to suicide. He had also appealed to the women facing the brunt of domestic violence to show strength by informing their local Masjid management and the concerned organizations or rights bodies about what they were being subjected to.

However, seven years down the line the situation has only worsened in Kashmir and women have been suffering silently.